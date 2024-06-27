FARMINGTON — The Fourth of July parade will kick off promptly at 10 a.m., rain or shine Thursday sponsored by Farmington Rotary Club.

“The theme this year is “Magic of America,” incoming president Kym Recco said Wednesday morning, June 26. “Every year Rotary International has a theme, this year it is ‘Magic of Rotary.’ I decided to riff off of that.”

Recco is in charge of parade details this year. She said there will be five categories with prizes for each: agriculture/animals, antique [car/truck/tractor], float, band/music/walker, and military service/patriotic. She said the float category usually is the biggest. First place winners receive a blue ribbon and $50 in Chamber Bucks, second place gets a red ribbon and $25 in Chamber Bucks while third place winners are awarded a ribbon, she said.

When asked about number of entries so far, Recco said, “It is early. We get a lot of people sign up that morning. There are five to 10 right now, I do expect the local fire department and those from surrounding communities.”

Parade lineup starts at 8 a.m. in the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center parking lot on High Street. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will follow this route: From the parking lot, go up High Street, turn onto Broadway then Main Street. Go down Main Street, turn onto South Street and back to High Street and into the parking lot.

Entry forms are required, may be found on the club’s Facebook page 4th of July event details under tickets. Forms will also be available that morning, Recco noted.

“I hope we get a good turnout,” she said. “I appreciate everyone’s participation.”

