LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library has kicked off its annual summer reading program, “Read Renew Repeat,” which encourages readers of all ages to track their reading, attend events and earn prizes. The program, which began June 15, emphasizes conservation and environmental education.

In conjunction with the reading program, the library hosted an educational event June 20 featuring Kyle Wonser [Nature Kyle], a science educator from Chewonki Foundation. According to the Chewonki website, Wonser grew up exploring the woods of the Midwest and holds degrees in zoology and English from Miami University of Ohio. He led a presentation titled “Predators: The Balance of Nature.”

Chewonki, a school, camp and environmental education organization based in Wiscasset, inspires transformative growth, teaches appreciation and stewardship of the natural world, and challenges people to build thriving, sustainable communities.

The presentation explored the ecological role of predators, debunked common myths, and addressed issues such as habitat loss and human interference. Attendees had the opportunity to examine taxidermy models, including a snow rabbit and a fox, as well as claws and fur of a lynx. They also encountered three live, non-releasable predators: a garter snake named Ruby, an Eastern screech owl with only one eye named Woden, and a spotted salamander.

Participants Sarah LeBlanc, 13, of Wilton, and Dante Roy, 14, of Livermore Falls, engaged actively with the presentation. LeBlanc displayed extensive knowledge about predators, while Roy had numerous questions and comments.

The room, kept cool during a heat wave provided a comfortable environment for the 20 attendees. LeBlanc’s father said he could sit there all day it was so cool.

Wonser used a pyramid of cups to demonstrate the food chain, illustrating the impact of removing different elements from the ecosystem. The children participated in the demonstration, learning how the absence of producers or predators can affect the balance of nature.

Alana Knapp, assistant director, said they made the kickoff as simple and patron-friendly as possible this year. The program is open for all ages. One of the parents said she was going to sign up and complete the program alongside her child.

Next week’s summer reading activity, Black Light Paint Night, will be held June 27 at 6 p.m. Participants will use glow-in-the-dark paints under black lights. Due to limited space, those interested should call 897-3631 or email Knapp at assist.treatlib@gmail.com to reserve a seat.

