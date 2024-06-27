WILTON — The Select Board voted Tuesday to approve closing the Town Office on July 5, following the July 4 holiday. Public Works staff already has the day off, Town Manager Maria Greeley said.

Staff will use earned time off for July 5. The Police Department will be on duty.

The Town Office will also close at noon Friday for the end-of-the-year closing of the financial books.

The board approved the sole bid of $68,926 from Hight Ford in Skowhegan for a cab and chassis for a Ford F-600. Also selected was the low bid of two for $74,406 from Viking-Cives of Maine in Lewiston for the dump body, plow gear, plow wing and controls. Viking-Cives will put the truck together, Public Works foreman John Masse said.

The total truck cost is $143,830, which was is budgeted, he said.

The board authorized sending out requests for proposals to authorized lending institutions for up to $7.4 million in interim financing for a waterline replacement, repair project that includes a 100-year-old transmission line. Voters approved going out to bond at the annual town meeting in June 2023.

The board also approved a bid from Spencer Group Paving of Turner for identified paving projects.

In addition, the board agreed to join the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Safety Incentive Program. It is expected to save the town about 5% on workers’ compensation costs for the first tier. If the town continues with the program, it could save more over the years. The program is expected to help reduce the incidence of injury and illness throughout the operations, and improve the overall safety in the work environment, among other program benefits.

In other business, selectpersons voted to reelect Tiffany Maiuri as chairperson and Mike Wells as vice chairperson.

The board also renewed committee appointments for Jack Mills and Richard Caton to the Board of Appeals; Renee Woodward and Raylssa Gould to the Parks and Recreation Committee; Richard Caton to the Board of Assessment Review; and Gwen Doak to the Finance Committee.

The July 2 meeting is canceled. The board agreed it will continue to meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month throughout the year, unless otherwise changed.

