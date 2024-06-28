Reunion

JAY — Wilton Academy Annual Reunion will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at LaFleurs Restaurant 224 Main Street, Jay. A nice time for socializing and good food.(Baked Haddock, or Chicken Cordon bleu) $25 each including tax & gratuity. All classes invited. FMI call Shannon 778-4726/ camp 525-2666 or Barry Therrien 897-2787.

Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 supper for Friday, June 28, will feature pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chocolate cake w/ peanut butter frosting. All meals served at 5 p.m. $12 Please call ahead to reserve your meal by Thursday. 897-2122. Eat in optional.

Lunch

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social will meet the third Thursday of the month through November at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch and usually an activity. July 18, pizza and salad will be featured. Donations appreciated. FMI call Kathy 860-8102. All area senior citizens are welcome, not just Industry.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In July, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, July 24, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars. Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

BBQ

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season. Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

Concerts

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars on Thursday July 25, at 6 p.m., the performers will be Autumn Addicts. On Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform each Monday July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11.

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, July 16, August 20, and September 17.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Meetings

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) will hold their annual meeting on July 2, at 4:30 p.m. at the center located at 21 Depot St. The meeting will be followed by a potluck supper. After the supper, a 45 minute presentation about“Eagles of Maine” by naturalist Paul Mott of Bethel. The presentation will follow the annual PACC meeting and pot luck dinner. All are welcome to attend the meeting and dinner. The program will focus on learning all about the habits of nesting eagles and more and is sponsored by Cynthia Morgan and Art Lage. All PACC events are sponsored by Central Maine Crane, Dark Star Fabics, Mike and Ginny Auger, Bruce Godin, Saviello’s EPCS, Inc., Mike Soboleski and Bear Belly Tap & Table. For more information please contact Winona Davenport at 639-4296 and leave a message.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

