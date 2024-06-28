FARMINGTON —The Baptist College of Ministry (BCM) Voices of Truth Mens Ensemble is a group of talented and consecrated students who travel the nation and minister in church services, events, and other venues. Their burden is to encourage young people to pursue God’s will in dependence on God. On Sun., July 7 – 9:30 & 10:45 a.m. these talented young men will be at the New Hope Baptist Church, located at 268 Perham St, in Farmington.

