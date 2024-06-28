One family couldn’t wait to celebrate Father’s Day, so they planned an early get together on June 10 at Justafield Golf course in Phillips. Attending were Gunnar Olson, Jr. of Phillips, his son, Nathan Olson of Potterstown, PA and Gunnar’s brother Tollef Olson of South Portland. The only one missing was 90-year-old Gunnar Olson, Sr. of Florida who was unable to make the trip. Using state-of-the-art technology, they posed for a family picture and the senior Olson received it within minutes. SUBMITTED PHOTO