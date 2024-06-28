Farmington — The High Peaks Alliance spearheaded the collaborative efforts to repair the Prescott Field Accessible Trail system after the region was impacted by severe flooding through the winter and spring. The storms left inches of silt clay loam on the crushed stone, washed out a bridge, and rerouted the trail in places, making it difficult to maneuver for those with accessibility issues.

“This project was possible because of the spirit of volunteerism within the community,” said Brent West, executive director of HPA. “E.L. Vining & Son donated riprap for the project, while Dana Bowman of Boomtown Rustic Camp provided earthworks and replaced the bridge with a culvert. Ryan Wilford, of Red Door Title generously donated his time and equipment to place the riprap and grade surfaces. Additionally, students from Mainely Outdoors lent a helping hand along the way to ensure the trail was open to everyone.”

The trail offers meandering paths with easy grades making it a great option for everyone. Community members use the trail for walking, jogging, and birding.

The parking area for the Accessible Trail is located at 283 Front Street. The accessible trail is part of a larger 5.1-mile trail system throughout the fields and along the Sandy River. It reroutes around steep areas and features a wide and stable trail surface of stone aggregate. Information on the ADA trail can be found on Maine Trail Finder, with a full map available on the University of Maine at Farmington’s website.

The original Accessible Trails project was funded through grants from Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, Maine Timberland Trust, Northern Forest Center, Libra Foundation, and Franklin Savings Bank. Renovations included trailhead road signage, trail rerouting, and increased accessibility. The project also repurposed an unused town parking area and built a 0.51-mile fully accessible trail to the banks of the Sandy River.

For more information on the Prescott Field Accessible Trail system and upcoming projects, please visit HighPeaksAlliance.org/projects/prescott-field-trail-system.

High Peaks Alliance

Maine’s High Peaks region is home to breathtaking mountains, thousands of acres of working forest, and rich wildlife habitats. Through advocacy and conservation, the High Peaks Alliance works to conserve land and access for future generations of outdoor enthusiasts. Join them and learn more at HighPeaksAlliance.org.

