FARMINGTON — On June 5, Franklin County Adult Education celebrated 30 graduating students in a ceremony attended by their friends and family. The event took place in the Bjorn Auditorium located at Mt. Blue High School. Also in attendance were the Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin, RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington, and the teachers and staff of Franklin County Adult Education.

The ceremony began with Greta Espaiegnnette, an Air Force veteran and retiring teacher for adult education leading the pledge of allegiance. Mary Redmond-Luce, director of Franklin County Adult Education welcomed the audience and graduates with a brief speech about the importance of courage in overcoming challenges and doubt; courage, Redmond-Luce reminded the audience, is what allows us to keep trying and eventually succeed in reaching our goals.

Maggie Scholl, English teacher handed out awards to students inducted into the National Honor Society. Then Tanya Lewis, one of this year’s graduates, delivered the student address. Lewis told the audience about her 35-year journey to high school graduation and she echoed Redmond-Luce’s tenor that only courage can move us forward. Sabine Klein, College and Career Access Counselor acknowledged the students currently in the College Transitions Program.

Makin addressed the graduates. She expressed her pride in the graduates’ commitment to respond to failure, to appreciate challenges, and to learn from their experiences; this learning, Pender stressed, depended on the students’ openness to compassion, connection, and courage.

Elkington handed out the diplomas and shook each graduate’s hand. As the graduates walked across the stage their joy and excitement of their accomplishment could be felt by the audience, who broke out in applause for every student walking.

The graduates this year were:

Jaiden Bachelder, Chesterville

Brooke Bailey, Farmington

Bryson Boston, Strong

Maddison Bubier, Wilton

Zoiya Seamon, Vienna

Wyatt Carvajal, North Anson

Jack Casavant, Kingfield

Devon Cloutier, Farmington

Tierra Cromwell, Strong

Garry Cromwell, Anson

Nathan Farmer, Farmington

Teresa Fast, Phillips

John Flaherty, Stratton

Amanda Goings, Farmington

Daniel Hall, Farmington

Robert Hall, Farmington

Shaylea Haines, Farmington

Sophie Hawes, Wilton

Gentry House, Farmington

Naomi Johnson, Wilton

Tanya Lewis, Wilton

Lydia Ludwig, Kingfield

Kaylee Meaney, Farmington

Dylan Peterson, Jay

Kolton Poulin, New Portland

Jackson Rollins, Phillips

Garrett Smith, Farmington

Scarlet Tardif, Wilton

Cindy Young, New Sharon

Franklin County Adult Education serves all of Franklin County. By increasing the high school completion rates needed to support continued economic growth in Franklin County, we offer classes for adults of all ages in high school completion, college readiness, and high school credit recovery. We also offer workforce training, including certifications for CNAs, Dental Assistants, or Behavioral Health Professionals.

If you would like to further your formal education and obtain a high school diploma or a workforce credential, call the Adult Education Office at 207-778-3640.

