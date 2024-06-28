FARMINGTON — On June 5, Franklin County Adult Education celebrated 30 graduating students in a ceremony attended by their friends and family. The event took place in the Bjorn Auditorium located at Mt. Blue High School. Also in attendance were the Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin, RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington, and the teachers and staff of Franklin County Adult Education.
The ceremony began with Greta Espaiegnnette, an Air Force veteran and retiring teacher for adult education leading the pledge of allegiance. Mary Redmond-Luce, director of Franklin County Adult Education welcomed the audience and graduates with a brief speech about the importance of courage in overcoming challenges and doubt; courage, Redmond-Luce reminded the audience, is what allows us to keep trying and eventually succeed in reaching our goals.
Maggie Scholl, English teacher handed out awards to students inducted into the National Honor Society. Then Tanya Lewis, one of this year’s graduates, delivered the student address. Lewis told the audience about her 35-year journey to high school graduation and she echoed Redmond-Luce’s tenor that only courage can move us forward. Sabine Klein, College and Career Access Counselor acknowledged the students currently in the College Transitions Program.
Makin addressed the graduates. She expressed her pride in the graduates’ commitment to respond to failure, to appreciate challenges, and to learn from their experiences; this learning, Pender stressed, depended on the students’ openness to compassion, connection, and courage.
Elkington handed out the diplomas and shook each graduate’s hand. As the graduates walked across the stage their joy and excitement of their accomplishment could be felt by the audience, who broke out in applause for every student walking.
The graduates this year were:
Jaiden Bachelder, Chesterville
Brooke Bailey, Farmington
Bryson Boston, Strong
Maddison Bubier, Wilton
Zoiya Seamon, Vienna
Wyatt Carvajal, North Anson
Jack Casavant, Kingfield
Devon Cloutier, Farmington
Tierra Cromwell, Strong
Garry Cromwell, Anson
Nathan Farmer, Farmington
Teresa Fast, Phillips
John Flaherty, Stratton
Amanda Goings, Farmington
Daniel Hall, Farmington
Robert Hall, Farmington
Shaylea Haines, Farmington
Sophie Hawes, Wilton
Gentry House, Farmington
Naomi Johnson, Wilton
Tanya Lewis, Wilton
Lydia Ludwig, Kingfield
Kaylee Meaney, Farmington
Dylan Peterson, Jay
Kolton Poulin, New Portland
Jackson Rollins, Phillips
Garrett Smith, Farmington
Scarlet Tardif, Wilton
Cindy Young, New Sharon
Franklin County Adult Education serves all of Franklin County. By increasing the high school completion rates needed to support continued economic growth in Franklin County, we offer classes for adults of all ages in high school completion, college readiness, and high school credit recovery. We also offer workforce training, including certifications for CNAs, Dental Assistants, or Behavioral Health Professionals.
If you would like to further your formal education and obtain a high school diploma or a workforce credential, call the Adult Education Office at 207-778-3640.
