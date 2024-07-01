• James W. E. Nile, 32, New Sharon, operating under the influence, Wednesday, June 26, in New Sharon, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jayme L.A. Beliveau, 42, Lexington Township, operating under the influence, Wednesday, June 26, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Patrick H. Dube, 42, New Sharon, warrants aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, driving to endanger, eluding an officer, endangering the welfare of a child, motor vehicle speed 30-plus mph over speed limit, two counts violation condition of release, Thursday, June 27, in New Sharon, released to Somerset County Jail transport, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason D. Masterson, 49, Wilton, possession cocaine base, Friday, June 28, in Wilton, $1,000 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

