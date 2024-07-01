Fourth of July celebrations in Mexico and Rumford will include fireworks, food and a variety of entertainment.

Mexico’s festival will be held at the Recreation Park off Roxbury Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature more than 20 vendors, a bouncy house, dunk tank, face painting, obstacle course and carnival games with prizes for kids. All children’s events will be free, thanks to sponsors.

There will be a cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., pony/horse rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., music by Monsta from noon to 3 p.m., the Great Stephan Balloon Twister from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., IE The Entertainer (clown on stilts) from 1-2 p.m. and Sparks Art (animals) from 2:30-3:30 p.m. A caricature artist will be available from noon to 3 p.m.

In Rumford, the Fourth of July Committee and the Parks Commission are brining the popular holiday celebration to the Hosmer Field Complex, which was heavily damaged by flooding in December.

Committee member Bill Porter said the snack shack has new equipment and will be up and running in time for the Fourth of July.

Festivities will include food, music and children’s games, a dunk tank and vendors starting at 4:30 p.m. at the complex off Lincoln Avenue.

Committee member April McLean said the popular decorated wagon/baby carriage parade will begin at 5 p.m., with the bicycle parade following at 6 p.m. Both events will go around the quarter-mile track.

From 5-8:45 p.m., there will be kids’ games, a bounce house and a dunk tank. And $5 gets you a bracelet for unlimited use of the bounce house.

Committee Chairman Dan Richard said there will be lots of vendors, but he’s also looking for bands to entertain the large crowd that’s expected. “A good band would be a good draw for us, but if you have to pay someone, it’s another expense.”

The Independence Day celebration is free to the public.

Musicians, as well as interested vendors, may contact Richard at 357-9444.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale will provide the fireworks, which begin just after dusk. “They’re going with 5- and 6-inch shells. There’s going to be big ones this year,” Richard said.

The festival committee is looking for volunteers to help with activities, including games or cooking.

There will be no glass bottles, smoking, pets or fireworks (other than sparklers) allowed inside the complex.

Donation buckets will be available to help ensure a July Fourth festival next year.

