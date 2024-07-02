FARMINGTON — The third annual Farmington Pride event celebrating Pride Month was once again successful. The event went from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Hundreds of people filled Meeting House Park within the first hour. Organizer Bea Haines, who uses the stage name Lady Sativa said based on early turnout, things were going really well. Heather Ridings, another organizer who moved from Mobile, Alabama, to Industry last year braided Lady Sativa’s hair to help keep it off their face while Charli Ridings, another organizer looked on.

Lady Sativa said there was partnerships with The Sensi Side and some local dispensaries this year so those who attended received coupons.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, Safe Voices, Maine Youth Power, Pine Tree Legal, family planning, Equality Maine and literacy volunteers were present with a variety of information and fun things, such as Frisbees with their logos on them. Free bottles of water were available along with maps indicating where the various vendors were set up and the schedule of events.

Cotton candy and fresh squeezed lemonade were among the foods that could be found in the park while the 207 Foodies food truck could be found on Main Street.

Advertisement

Mariah Langton of Farmington and Brianna Hinkley of Kingfield stopped by several vendors to check out what was offered.

PJ Hutchins of Farmington and Erin Meng of New Sharon sat on the grass to enjoy a bite to eat while Brittany Sheehan chose to sit on park steps for a few minutes.

Alex Braunfels of Farmington and Artemis Sanborn of Rumford walked through the park before stopping at another booth.

Throughout the day various entertainers set up in the gazebo. Emma Haywoods, Chris Graves, and The Six Dollar Bill Band were followed by Goblins.

A fairy costume runway walk was scheduled for the afternoon with winners announced shortly afterwards. Winners of the coloring contest and rainbow raffle would also be announced.

Butterfly wings, fairy costumes and outfits in a rainbow of colors were some of the special apparel worn for the event.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: