FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with the final plans to build a 450-square-foot addition for medical services at the Franklin County Detention Center on County Way.

The addition will be on the end of the jail parallel to the recreation space for those in custody. The space will come off the room now used by pretrial services and where remote court operates from.

The existing medical space has been referred to several times as “big as a closet.”

The infirmary would include two treatment rooms and be about three times what is now used, said Susan Pratt, the county’s program administrator for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The cost set aside in ARPA funds was estimated at up to $200,000, she said.

Commissioners approved hiring A.E. Hodsdon Consulting Engineers of Waterville in February 2022 for $45,000 to design the space. Benjamin Murray, president of A.E. Hodsdon, said via Zoom that the addition will blend in with the jail and will be built on a ground level slab. It will have the same type of security the jail has, he said.

In other business, commissioners also approved the purchase of three cruisers for a total of $142,603 from Quirk Auto Group in Augusta. Commissioners received one bid. It was reviewed by Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr., Chief Deputy Steven Lowell and other staff members. Nichols said there were six options in the one bid package.

The bid they were interested in was for two Ford Interceptors, a 2023 and a 2024, and a 2024 Tahoe.

The department had budgeted $160,000 for cruisers. There would not be enough left over to outfit the vehicles, Nichols said, but they would dip into their Operation Stonegarden federal funds the department earns for helping to protect the border. Nichols said that requests for pricing were sent to several dealerships but only the one bid was received. Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township opened the bid during the meeting.

Carlton and Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton accepted the plans and approved it going out to bid. Chairman Lance Harvell of Farmington was not in attendance because of a personal commitment.

It was also announced that county government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the July Fourth holiday.

