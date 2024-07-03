TEMPLE — A Farmington man died Tuesday after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Temple Road and it rolled over, Franklin County Sgt. Ryan Close said Wednesday.

Miguel M. Visuano III, 39, was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Close said.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m.

The crash is being reconstructed in collaboration with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police. Deputy Jeff Brann is doing the reconstruction.

“Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors” in the crash, Close said.

Deputies were assisted by Farmington and Temple fire rescue departments, NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and state police, he said.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: