Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment.

FCAS also offers these In-Shelter Services. Call us to make an appointment today! Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open Noon to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

Murphy is a male retriever mix of about five year sold. His nicknames are Murph Burph and Murphy Moose. He has a high energy level and does have separation anxiety, so he’s affectionate, but needs someone always home. Murphy needs a home of his own to start off, but he is playful but gentle with cats. This rambunctious guy LOVES people! He loves to play, go for walks, but most of all he loves to spend quality time with his person! Murphy is looking for a home where he can get some much-needed care and attention. Murphy has been through multiple traumatic events, and his anxiety is at an all-time high here at the shelter. He is very dog-social; however, the stress that he has been under here has made play dates with other dogs a bit too high-strung. Murphy is looking for a home without other dogs, at least for a little while, where he can be pampered like he deserves! Murphy does have severe separation anxiety, and he hates his kennel, so he would need someone who is able to be home with him at all times. Come meet this sweet boy who deserves the best home! He likes: treats, going for walks, and playing, but dislikes living at the shelter, and being alone.

Snert is a one to three year old male Gray domestic shorthair (DSH) with the nicknames: Snooty Snert. He’s a low energy boy and is shy but sweet around people. He is very cat social, but it’s unknown how he would react to dogs. Meet Snert! You are unlikely to find this shy boy hanging out during the day in our cat room. He spends most of his time hiding from everything in a donut hidey hole. However, if you are lucky enough to be graced with his presence, he might decide to sit down and let you pet him if he feels comfortable. He will run away if there are any sudden movements, loud noises, or any kind of commotion. He is very quick when he escapes his hidey hole, and he loves to slink around the cat room. Come and meet this shy but very sweet boy!

