Daggett Rock, the largest glacially transported erratic in Maine is an awe-inspiring natural wonder located in Phillips. Glaciers can transport chunks of rock over long distances. When these rocks are eventually deposited, they are often far from their original location. These transported rocks are called glacial erratics. Erratics provide a record of the glacier’s journey.

According to mainetrailfinder.com, one legend says, Daggett, a local woodsman, found the rock while drunk during a violent storm. He climbed on top of it and cursed his bad luck. Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck the rock, splitting it into three pieces.

Daggett Rock measures 80 feet long, 30 feet wide and 25 feet high and is estimated to weigh 8,000 tons. This massive granite boulder with feldspar crystals likely originated from the Saddleback Mountain area. Geological evidence shows that Daggett Rock split when it was deposited where it now sits thousands of years ago.

It is easily accessible via a short, rocky trail with an incline from Wheeler Hill Road. It is a rocky trail which makes the hike a bit of challenge as you must watch out for loose rocks to avoid tripping. Daggett Rock sits prominently at the end of the trail, you can’t miss it. It is a beautiful sight, as you get to the top of the hill and the light pours in as you reach the clearing around the enormous rock. It is worth the journey for young and old. Children love trying to climb on the huge rock. Visitors are advised to watch out for poison ivy. Depending on the time of year, mosquitoes could be a nuisance so keep that in mind as well.

