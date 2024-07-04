At left Sarah Martin of Martins Wood Farm in Starks points out things she has available Saturday morning, June 29, at the local vendors market held at the Industry Town Hall in Industry. Also seen from left are Isaiah Kiger, Kennedy Pratt, Katie Martikke and Claire Kiger, a blended family from Starks. Claire said the goat soap smelled yummy. A variety of products from local vendors is available. For more information about the market, call 207-860-8140. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
