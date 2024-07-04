Members of Western Maine Foothills Band play Monday evening, July 1, in the gazebo in Meeting House Park in Farmington. The band has resumed Monday night concerts 7 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting through the end of Aug. The band welcomes performers to sit in. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal
From left Marianne Archard of Vienna, Priscilla Hinckley of Vienna, Deb Hamilton of Mt. Vernon, and Susan Burns of Vienna enjoy a pizza picnic Monday evening, July 1, during the Western Maine Foothills Band concert in Meeting House Park in Farmington. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal
Holly Windle of Minneapolis who summers in Wilton listens to the Western Maine Foothills Band concert Monday evening, July 1, in Meeting House Park in Farmington. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal