Photo album: Farmington celebrates Independence Day
Fireworks, parade, veterans and Betsy Ross are represented in patriotic style.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Fireworks light up the sky Wednesday near Prescott Field in Farmington. While this is the second year fireworks were set off closer to Narrow Gauge Cinemas, they were clearly visible all along the field. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Paislee Harris and grandmother Melinda Silva, both of Farmington, wait for the fireworks Wednesday evening at Prescott Field in Farmington. Paislee said she likes playing in the grass. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Twins Ava and Emily Dewyze, 8, decorate cookies Thursday morning while waiting for the parade to start in Farmington. Staff and friends of The Pierce House provided the fun activity for children. The girls are St. Petersburg, Florida, and are visiting family in the area. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Gordon Webber of Vienna waves Thursday morning during the parade celebrating America’s independence in Farmington. Webber was on a military truck representing James A. McKechnie Post of the Veterans of Foreign War in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution portray Betsy Ross’ sewing circle Thursday morning during the July 4th parade in Farmington. Ross is credited with sewing the first United States flag. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.