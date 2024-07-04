STRONG — Residents of Strong are eagerly preparing for the town’s annual Pierpole Day celebration, scheduled July 13. The event, named after early settler Pierre “Pierpole” Paul, promises a day filled with family-friendly activities and community spirit. The event aims to showcase Strong’s history and community spirit, offering something for everyone from young children to seniors.

Pierpole Day commemorates the legacy of Paul, a Wabanaki settler who arrived in Strong in the late 1700s. The event celebrates the town’s heritage and includes activities ranging from historical re-enactments to modern-day family fun.

Heather Powell, event organizer, highlighted the festivities planned for Pierpole Day: “It starts at 9 a.m. with a 5K sponsored by the Strong Health Center,” she said. Throughout the day until 4 or 5 p.m., there will be vendor sales, a waterslide, balloon animals, face painting and various games, noted Powell. Martin Farms will host a petting zoo and there will be pony rides. “We’ll also have Smokey Bear, all-terrain vehicle rides for children 10 and under and live music,” Powell added.

The celebration will extend across several locations in Strong, including the Foster Memorial Building featuring live music, an open house at the Strong Fire Department allowing children to see a firetruck up close, an ice cream sale, and a car show from 2 to 5 p.m. Powell added, “The day culminates with a parade at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks around 10 p.m.”

In addition to the festive activities, Strong Area Health & Dental Center, in partnership with the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will organize the Pierpole Day 5K run/walk event. The course will start and end at the Strong Area Health & Dental Center at 177 North Main Street, beginning at 9 a.m. Registrants should arrive at 8:30 a.m if registering the day of the event.

Participants can register on-site from 8:30 a.m., with donations of non-perishable food items for the community pantry or diapers for the MaineHealth Diaper Drive encouraged in lieu of a registration fee. Participants get one raffle entry each for a chance to win prizes, plus one additional raffle entry for every three extra donation items accepted by officials.

Ayla Haines, lead care manager at Strong Area Health Center, emphasized the community-focused nature of the event. “The Pierpole Day 5K is geared toward the community and supports the Strong Area Health Center food pantry and the Health Community Coalition’s diaper drive,” Haines said. “The mobile health unit will be there for health screenings and education.”

For more information on volunteering or participating in Pierpole Day activities, text or call Liz Marble, 207-491-1834.

