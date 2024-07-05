REGION —Each year the Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol respond to many calls of unoccupied canoes, kayaks, and rowboats found floating on the water. Without owner information on a vessel/paddle craft, it can be difficult for first responders to confirm if someone is in need of rescue on the water or if the boat simply drifted away from shore without a passenger.

Always label your vessel/paddle craft with an “IF FOUND” sticker to help first responders efficiently determine if an emergency exists, prevent unnecessary and expensive searches, and enable your paddle craft to be returned if lost. Be sure to fill in your contact information with a waterproof marker. Stickers are available for FREE while supplies last at the following locations. MDIFW Augusta Headquarters, 353 Water Street, Augusta, ME 04333 or MDIFW Region A Office, 15 Game Farm Rd, Gray, ME 04039

