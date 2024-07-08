• Brandon Ryder, 41, Weld, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Tuesday, July 2, in Weld, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brandon Shouey, 28, Phillips, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, Thursday, July 4, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kirk Richards, 33, Jay, disorderly conduct, violation condition of release, Thursday, July 4, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Samantha Glover, 30, Rumford, operating under the influence, endangering welfare of a child, Thursday, July 4, in Sandy River Plantation, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brett Boulette, 18, Industry, fugitive from justice, Friday, July 5, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Candance Dotolo, 44, Phillips, aggravated domestic violence assault, Friday, July 5, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Samuel Ramsdell, 36, Jay, operating under the influence, Sunday, July 7, in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

