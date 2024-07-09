Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July in Mexico and Rumford
Nghia Ha of Friends of the River Valley stands with Tucker Hodge, with free balloons during the Town of Mexico’s second annual Fourth of July Festival on Thursday. FRV sponsored the kids bounce house and the free balloons. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Sisters Savannah, left, and Eva Crawford of North Anson sit Thursday while artist Chuck Carter draws a caricature of them during the Fourth of July Festival in Mexico. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
These people are enjoying vendor refreshments at their chosen spot at Hosmer Field in Rumford as they wait for the big fireworks display Thursday night. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
At the dunk tank at Hosmer Field in Rumford Thursday, Gary Dolloff pledged $50 to anyone firing a softball and hitting the target three times in a row to knock him into the icy water. First up was Easton Palmer, who promptly knocked Dolloff off his perch with his first throw. Also taking turns as dunk tank victims were Eric McLean, Roy McLean and Anthony Mazza. All proceeds went towards next year’s fireworks event. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Easton Palmer’s first softball throw knocked Gary Dolloff into the icy waters of the dunk tank at Hosmer Field on Thursday, but no one was able to hit the target three times in a row to win the $50 prize Dolloff had pledged. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Participating in this year’s bicycle decorating contest Thursday at Hosmer Field in Rumford were, from left, Paislee Levesque, Reagan Levesque, Colt Levesque and Tucker Hodge. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times