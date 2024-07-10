PORTLAND — AARP Maine is seeking nominations for its 2024 AARP Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors individuals 50 and over who share their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of others in their community. The annual award is named after AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, who founded AARP in 1958 at the age of 73.

“AARP Maine is excited to shine a light on Mainers 50+ who are using what they’ve learned to make a difference in the lives of those around them,” says Noël Bonam, AARP Maine State Director. “AARP has long valued the spirit of volunteerism and the important contributions AARP volunteers make to their communities and neighbors.”

The screening of nominees will be performed by a panel of AARP staff and volunteers. The panel will review a range of criteria including each nominee’s positive impact on their community and the lives of individuals aged 50 and over.

André Chassé, current AARP Maine Volunteer State President, says: “The AARP Maine Andrus Award acts as a symbol to our members and to the public that we can all work together for positive social change.”

AARP Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet eligibility requirements including:

Nominees must be 50 or older, but do not need to be an AARP member or a volunteer with AARP;

The achievements, accomplishments or service on which nominations are based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay;

The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nominations are based must reflect AARP’s vision and mission;

Couples or partners who perform service together are eligible; however, teams are not;

The recipient must live in the awarding state; and This is not a posthumous award.

The application deadline is July 15, 2024. Go to: https://states.aarp.org/maine/andrus-nomination for complete eligibility requirements and to complete our online nomination form. For further information about the award and its history, Go to: https://www.aarp.org/volunteer/andrus-award-nominations/

The AARP Maine Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, Falmouth resident Phil Chin was the recipient of the award.

For more information about AARP and our work in Maine, please visit our website at www.aarp.org/me and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @aarpmaine.

