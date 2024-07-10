FARMINGTON — Town Clerk Diane Dunham has studied the geographic boundaries of county commission Districts 1 and 2 to be sure Farmington voters get the right ballot when they go to the polls Nov. 5.

Franklin County residents will elect five commissioners — one each for the five districts — this year. That is two more than in previous years.

Dunham looked at maps and made lists of streets in Districts 1 and 2 to guide ballot clerks in the June 11 primary election. Her study determined that one side of Town Farm Road is in District 1 and the other is in District 2.

At the four-way intersection where Town Farm Road begins, near Madore’s Market, all the houses and those on adjoining streets on the left side of the road heading down to Fairbanks Road are in District 1. The houses on the right side and mobile home parks, and adjoining streets, are in District 2, Dunham said.

However, at the intersection with Fairbanks Road at the end of Town Farm Road, going left to the Strong town line is in District 1, she said.

District 1 candidates are Ryan Morgan, a Republican from Farmington, and Thomas Saviello, an independent from Wilton. The district covers part of Farmington and all of Temple and Wilton.

Advertisement

District 2 candidates are Fenwick Fowler, a Democrat, and Erik Johnson, a Republican, both of Farmington. The district covers the rest of Farmington.

District 3 candidate Thomas Skolfield, a Republican from Weld, is running unopposed. The district includes Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld and the townships of Alder Stream, Coburn Gore, Jim Pond, Lang, Perkins and Washington.

District 4 candidate, Commissioner Robert Carlton, a Republican from Freeman Township, is also unopposed. The district includes Carrabassett Valley, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Dallas Plantation and Freeman, Madrid, Salem and Wyman townships.

District 5 candidates are Gary McGrane, a Democrat from Jay, and Jeffrey Gilbert, a Republican from Jay. The district covers Chesterville and Jay.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: