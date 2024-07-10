LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls July 7 service, Rev. Russ Thayer titled his Sermon, “Anointed and Forgiven”. He thought of the title after he read Scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 7, Verses 36 – 50. The Scripture tells us that Jesus was invited to the home of a Pharisee because the man was curious about Jesus. He did not believe that Jesus was sent to earth by God. He wanted to find out what Jesus did or said to entice people to follow Him.

While he was talking with Jesus, a woman quietly entered his home without being noticed. She brought a box of ointment with her. She sat at the feet of Jesus, crying, and she began washing His feet with her tears. Then, she dried His feet with her long hair, kissed them, and anointed them with the ointment.

The Pharisee had not offered Jesus any comfort while he was inside the Pharisee’s home. the woman had kissed, washed, dried and anointed His feet. She had risked punishment just to be with Jesus, and He forgave her sins. How much do we love Jesus? When we say we love Him, do we really mean we would be willing to sacrifice our lives for Him?

Maggie Houlihan played inspiring music on the pipe organ as parishioners entered the Sanctuary. At 10:30 am, Kay Watson opened the Service as she read a few announcements, then led the Congregation in two praise songs: “I Worship You, Almighty God” and “Hallelujah! Praise the Lamb”. Pastor Thayer read the call to worship from Psalm 75, Verse 1.

He led us into prayer time, and we sang a familiar Gaither hymn, “We Are So Blessed”. He presented the Junior Sermon, “Secret Box”, then led us to “Happy Time” , the time for the tithes and offerings to be collected. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Like A River Glorious” on organ and piano. Special music was offered by Cansis and Rubie Widger as they sang “You Raise Me Up”, accompanied by Margaret.

Pastor Thayer read Scrpture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 8, Verses 1 – 15. He titled his Sermon, “Are You a Farmer?” The Scripture continues the story from the June 30 Sermon. Jesus was pleased with the woman who kissed, washed, dried and anointed His feet. He forgave her sins and said to her, “Thy faith hath saved thee; go in peace.” He left that home and went out into the cities and villages preaching and telling people about God’s Kingdom, and the twelve Disciples were with Him. Many women, including Mary Magdalene, had been saved by Him as He cast out evil spirits from them. The congregation sang: “Blest Be the Tie That Binds”.

A few announcements:

1. We are collecting canned green beans for the Food Cupboard. In August, we will collect any kinds of crackers.

2. Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday eve at 6 pm.

3. Next Soap ‘N More Store opens on Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m.-Noon.

4. Next Hymnsing will take place Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

5. The movie, Chosen 4 will be offered at the Parsonage on Tuesday eves, 6 p.m., beginning August 6.

6. Vacation Bible School will be offered from August 12 to 16, from 1 – 4 p.m.

