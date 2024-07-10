The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1974 celebrated its 50th class reunion on June 22 at LaFleurs restaurant in Jay. There were 55 classmates and 32 significant other attended, with many from out of state. The reading of the names of fallen classmates was followed by a few moments of silence. The afternoon was filled with a sit down meal, along with music, raffles, trivia and memorabilia, including a class photo.Thanks to all the planning and meetings, the event was a wonderful success. SUBMITTED PHOTO