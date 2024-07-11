FARMINGTON — Four Livermore Falls men were indicted Thursday in connection with a home invasion and robbery Feb. 7 at 234 Morrison Hill Road in Farmington.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Jeromy Merchant, 43, Troy Hampton, 30, Xavior Merchant, 19, and Joshua Soucy, 43, each on two counts of robbery one count if kidnapping, one count of theft by unauthorized taking, and one count of obstructing report of crime or injury.

In addition, Jeromy Merchant was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by prohibited person. Xavior Merchant was also indicted on a charge of violation of bail. He is the son of Jeromy Merchant.

Soucy was also indicted on a charge of violation of condition of release.

The homeowner told police he was beaten, choked, threatened with a shotgun and had his coin collection, firearms and phone stolen, according to Farmington police.

The man told police he had a knock on his door about 11:18 p.m. on Feb. 7, according to Farmington police affidavit filed in Farmington District Court. He brought a shotgun to the door and checked out the windows but didn’t see a car. He opened the door to someone asking to use a phone because a vehicle ran out of gas. The man said he heard a noise at the back door, turned and was rushed, beaten, tied up and threatened with a shotgun.

Advertisement

The shotgun was wrestled away from him and pressed to his neck and used to choke him until he lost consciousness. When he woke up he was lying on the living room floor and his hands were tied behind his back and the shotgun pointed at his face, the affidavit said.

His silver and gold coin collection, 17 firearms and his phone were stolen. He went to a neighbor to call police, the affidavit said.

A conviction on the charges range from 364 days in jail to a maximum 30 years in prison for robbery and kidnapping.

During a search of Soucy’s property at 46 Cargill S., Apt. 4 in Livermore Falls, several items were recovered, including a Colt 1911 pistol with holster and a Remington Model 87, 12-gauge shotgun believed to have been stolen from the homeowner.

The Colt pistol was in Soucy’s bedroom and the shotgun was within the suspended ceiling, which is reported to be Troy Hampton’s bedroom. Hampton lived at the same address as Soucy, according to Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles’ information provided to the court.

Hampton and Merchant remain in custody at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington in lieu of $30,000 bail and $50,000 bail, respectively. Soucy is being held on $30,000 bail at the Somerset County Jail in Madison. Xavier Merchant is serving two, 180-day sentences concurrently at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. He began serving March 1 for theft and assault convictions unrelated to the Farmington home invasion.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines Livermore Falls man charged with beating, kidnapping man in Farmington home invasion

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: