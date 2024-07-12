FARMINGTON —Stephan Bunker, a longtime Farmington select board member, veteran, and civic leader, was nominated Monday to be the Democratic candidate in House District 75 at a caucus of Democrats in Farmington and Chesterville.

St. Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, announced that he will resign as District 75’s Democratic nominee, after six years of service in the Legislature.

Bunker, who has also served as a police officer, an emergency medical technician, a 911 dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter, said Landry and Gov. Janet Mills asked him to run.

“I thought I had finished my 35-year career as an elected official when I stepped down from the select board in March,” Bunker said, “but with Scott expressing his trust in me, it’s an honor I must accept. It was also a true honor to have my governor reach out to me in peron.”

“I’m thrilled that Stephan Bunker is running for the House of Representatives to represent Farmington and Chesterville. Steve has served our communities for decades on the Farmington selectboard and as a firefighter and emergency responder. Small towns like ours need practical, common sense and bipartisan leadership, and Steve has exemplified those qualities throughout his life and career. He will represent our communities with dignity and honor and he will work with Republicans and Democrats in Augusta to get things done,” Gov. Mills said.

Bunker said he has had experience that will allow him to hit the ground running and be an effective legislator from Day One. This sets him apart from other freshmen legislators who arrive without having held elected office and with little or no lawmaking experience, he said.

“As a legislator, I am willing to cross party lines to build consensus and generate progress in Augusta,” Bunker said.

“I could not be more proud that we have someone with as much character and integrity running to take my place at the State House as Stephan Bunker,” Landry said. “We all know Steve from being such an integral part of our community over the decades, but I have been able to work with Steve first-hand while we served together on the selectboard, as well as when we worked together to pass legislation in Augusta protecting firefighters. Steve will put our communities first, represent all of us, and won’t play the partisan games we’re used to from politicians.”

Bunker’s motto: “Service Above Self” has been amply demonstrated for more than 50 years. His resume includes 26 years as a veteran (US Army & US Coast Guard Reserves), retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. He holds a leadership position in his local American Legion post, and is in his 45th year as a volunteer firefighter.

Bunker has also served as president of Maine Municipal Association, where he worked to strengthen the working relationship between town governments and the legislature. Leading the MMA has helped give him the knowledge and experience to be a better public servant, he said.

He worked on legislation and testified before legislature committees in the past. In the last session, he worked on a bill sponsored by Rep. Landry for a $250,000 grant program to purchase heavy-duty gear washing machines for fire gear and the installation of diesel exhaust systems for fire stations. These are intended to target carcinogens which lead to high rates of cancer in firefighters. Bunker can speak from personal experience being a firefighter and cancer survivor himself.

Bunker is very connected to his community as a member of numerous civic & fraternal organizations including the Farmington Rotary Club, BPOE Elks Lodge #2430, American Legion Post 28, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Farmington Historical Society, Wilton Fish and Game club, He is the state director for the nationwide Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN). and as a volunteer at the Travis Mills Veterans Foundation & retreat in Mt. Vernon.

Steve is using the Clean Elections program to finance his campaign, designed to keep big money out of politics. He is asking contributions of $5 from registered voters in Farmington & Chesterville. Go to maine.gov/cleanelections to contribute $5 to Steve. Cash or checks, made out to “Maine Clean Elections” are also welcomed.

He and his wife, Cheryl, reside on Bailey Hill Road in Farmington. He would enjoy hearing issues and concerns from citizens and can be reached at 207-592-1247 or stephan.bunker @gmail.com.

