COLCHESTER, VT — Amelia B. Tierney of Industry was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College for the Spring 2024 semester. Students who complete at least 12 credits of classes and achieve a grade point average of at least 3.5 in a particular semester are cited on the Dean’s List for that semester.

