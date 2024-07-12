EUSTIS — A crane was destroyed Wednesday afternoon when it caught fire at Stratton Lumber on Fontaine Road, Courtney Knapp, fire chief of the Carrabassett Valley Fire Department, said Friday.

The crane was an older one on wheels that picked up logs and brought them back to the facility, he said.

When equipment is hot and it is hot outside, and given it is an older piece of equipment, a hydraulic line could have burst and ignited the fire, Knapp said, adding that it’s not uncommon.

Eustis Fire Department was not available to respond to the fire.

Five firefighters from Carrabassett Valley and Rangeley responded along with four firetrucks.

