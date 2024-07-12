To the Editor,

In the hilarious movie “Weekend at Bernie’s” two employees discovered someone was embezzling. It was their boss: Bernie. To keep them close, Bernie invited them to his wild weekend beach house party. As it started, Bernie died but people thought he was drunk, so to continue the fun, the two employees propped him up and moved him to keep Bernie “alive” all weekend.

These are the Democrats today. Just make President “Bernie” look alive. They hide him and keep him from interviews. His memory loss and gaffs are epic. Then came the debate to prove the president was alive, well, and cognizant. Boom!

This was not a “bad night.” This is who he is! Experts detail his signs of early dementia. He suffers from “Sundowning;” that part of the disease that slows the mind down as the day progresses. On the day of his ABC- TV “recovery interview,” on a Philadelphia radio station, he said he was proud to be the first “black women in America to have a black vice president.” This is a raging fire. The Democrats are fiddling. Any other good Democrat would beat Trump.

But the Republicans aren’t any smarter. Any other Republican would defeat President Biden, but former President Trump has bullied Republicans into a shivering bunch of submissive little wimps who are afraid of him. They too are as dead as “Bernie.” Our country’s two-party system is failing as once again we go to the polls and have our choice between ointment or suppository.

Ron Frizzell, Auburn

