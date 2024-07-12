Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

Gertie is a 10 year old female Beagle mix with the nicknames: Flirty Gertie, and Gertrude. She has a medium energy level and really loves people, but does not get along with other dogs or cats, so she would need to be the only dog. Meet Gertie: This unbelievably sweet older lady is looking for an active home with no other pets. She is a bit chunky, and needs some help getting down to an ideal weight of around 30 pounds. She absolutely loves to go on walks, so as long as you are active, you will not have any issue from her to get going. She will try multiple times a day to get you to take her for walks. She can be a bit territorial of her humans, so she would need to be the only pet in your home. She will absolutely dote on you as her owner, but she may get a little perturbed by any visitors you may have, human and animal alike. She will need a home that is dedicated to helping her get to a healthy weight and to be the sole focus of your attention. She likes: cuddles, going for walks, and gourmet treats but dislikes: Being chunky, and other animals.

Our next animal is Lassiter, a male, black shorthair nicknamed “Old Man Lassiter.” His energy level is medium low, but he is a real sweetheart around people. He’s also good with cat-savvy cats and probably with dogs, but that is an unknown. Meet Lassiter: This gentle giant is one of the oldest cats in our cat room, but the only thing that would show that are a few grey hairs here and there. He really loves people, and likes to spend his time hanging out with humans or taking a little snooze. He is super gentle and great for handling. He would make a lovely addition to any home. Come and meet this big sweetheart.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: