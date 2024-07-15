DIXFIELD — Dixfield and Wilton are sharing the cost of a $400,000 mini-pumper for the East Dixfield Fire Department.

East Dixfield Fire Chief Randy Hall read from the Wilton town report at a July 8 meeting of the Dixfield Select Board that said Wilton would raise up to $200,000, and Dixfield would match that.

“This is an ongoing conversation we’ve had for the past three years about the need to purchase a new firetruck for East Dixfield, sharing in the cost with Wilton,” he said.

Town Manager Alicia Conn said, “Essentially, the deal with us and Wilton has been 50-50. Wilton needs to finance their half, whereas we’re in a position to pay for ours outright because we’ve been setting aside money for this truck.”

Hall said they’re looking at purchasing a 1.5 ton Ford F-500. “We have one truck of our own, with a four-man cabin, and one of Dixfield’s down there that we just house. It still belongs to the town.”

Select Board member Ricky Davis asked if the truck would meet the needs of the department.

“Everyone is aware of new places being built, kind of off the grid,” Hall said. “We’re looking at a small mini-pumper, so that we can get to some of these places that are back off the road — the Severy Hill area, back to Dixfield Common, Norton Road, and we do cover South Carthage. And I’m not saying we need a firetruck to cover South Carthage, but we do get called. We do and Dixfield Fire Department gets called. It’s Morrison Hill.”

He noted that it’s also small enough so that anyone could drive it. “It’s basically like driving a pickup truck. That’s beginning to be a problem, to find drivers for our trucks.”

Hall said, “We’ve been looking at trucks for the last couple of years. And prices are just astronomical. I can’t imagine what they get for trucks now.”

He said the money will cover the cost of buying and equipping the truck so it will be ready to go for under $400,000. It should become available for use within six months.

Conn said their town’s share for the purchase will from the Fire Department reserve account. A special town meeting is not required because voters in June authorized the Select Board to use the reserve funds at their discretion.

In other business, Conn said Wilton suggested a joint select board meeting to discuss a proposal for police coverage for Dixfield and no date or location was given.

Dixfield has not renewed its contract with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, which expired June 30.

“I believe we owe it to them to set this up and have the discussion, hear what they’ve got to say, and go from there,” Davis said.

Board Chairman Richard Pickett agreed. “That’s exactly what we should be doing on that.”

Hall offered use of the East Dixfield Fire Station as a possible meeting site.

It would be a public meeting.

