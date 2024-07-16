REGION — The 35th Open Farm Day is scheduled for Sunday, July 28, and several farms in the area plan to participate.

Conant Acres, 49 Canton Point Road in Canton will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday that weekend, Debbie Keene told the Livermore Falls Advertiser Monday morning. “A food truck is going to be here on Saturday,” she noted. Farm tours will be available both days, she said.

“In the early 1970s, Duane Conant concentrated his efforts on purchasing promising young registered Holsteins, which led to a worldwide reputation and many awards for the family farm,” according to a Cabot Creamery blog about the farm. “Duane and his wife, Betty, had two children, Dennis and Debbie, who both joined the family operation with their spouses, Heidi and Steve, respectively.”

The fifth generation family farm focuses on caring for the animals and bringing wholesome, fresh products to the community through its Country Market, according to the farm’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/conantacres/. For more information visit the page or call 207-597-2810.

Boothby’s Farm Market, 1425 Federal Road in Livermore will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, owner Rob Boothby said Sunday evening. Free wagon rides will be given to tour the area which includes a small Christmas tree operation, along with vegetable and flower gardens, he noted. “The cut your own flowers should be ready then,” he said. Wine tasting and other samples such as cheese and wine will be available, he added.

“Open late June through October featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, our grass-fed beef and wine, as well as breads and baked goods from of other local farms and artisans,” the farm’s listing for Open Farm Days states. For more information call 207-754-3500.

Three farms in Turner will also be open Sunday.

Roebuck’s Angus, 783 Upper Street in Turner will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “It will be the same as last year,” owner Sue Roebuck said Sunday evening. “We will be selling burger lunch during that time. It is more of a come check it out and relax and have something to eat. We have some friends who will be here with baby goats, baby sheep. We just welcome people to come out.”

The Roebucks raise Angus beef naturally and sell it in Turner, Lewiston and Auburn, according to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/people/Roebucks-Angus/100063692644382/. For more information call 207-754-1558.

Canty Cow Creamery, 278 Upper Street in Turner will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “There will be a scavenger hunt to help people learn more about the dairy industry,” Betsy Briggs Bullard said Monday morning. “Cross our fingers for good weather.”

“Premium, homemade frozen custard using natural ingredients, simple recipes and fresh, award-winning milk from our own happy, healthy cows,” the creamery’s listing for Open Farm Day states. “Enjoy frozen custard while watching it being made, relax and take in the view, meet our animals, and learn about what goes into running a dairy farm and why caring for our cows is so important to us.”

For more information call 207-713-5145.

Nezinscot Farm and Store, 284 Turner Center Road in Turner will be open 12-7 p.m. July 28. The farm’s event page indicates free tickets are required in order to know how much food to prepare. “Come sample different foods, tour the farm and gardens, experience a craft related to farming, enjoy lunch in our cafe, visit the animals, and much more,” the farm’s calendar page notes. “This is a great way to support your local farming community.”

“Nezinscot Farm began as the first Organic Dairy in the state of Maine,” according to its listing for Open Farm Day. “Through the desire to diversify and the passion for good food, Nezinscot’s owners, Gregg & Gloria Varney expanded Nezinscot Farm to encompass a Gourmet Food Shop, a Cafe and Coffee Shop, a Bakery, a Fromagerie, a Charcuterie, and a Yarn & Fiber Studio.”

Nezinscot Farm includes 250 acres of organic farmland where acres of veggie gardens, rolling fields, farm animals, and the Nezinscot River can be found, the information continues. “Nezinscot Farm is a unique must-see Maine destination,” it adds.

For more information call 207-225-3231.

Visit the Real Maine website’s host list page, to learn more about farms participating in Open Farm Day this year.

