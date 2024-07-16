LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen at the July 2 meeting approved a three percent cost of living adjustment for all non-union employees except the town manager.

“We need to set the cost of living increase for non-union employees,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay stated. “In budget discussions we budgeted for three percent. I believe it was 3.2 at the time when we finalized the budget. We budgeted for 3.0.”

Chair William Kenniston asked where the 3.2 came from.

Castonguay said it was from the Consumer Price Index, other federal data.

“So we are not off if we go with the three percent,” Kenniston asked, which Castonguay confirmed.

The federal government has committed to reducing it down to two percent, Selectman Jim Long noted.

“We budgeted for it, we talked it through,” Selectman Bruce Peary replied when Kenniston asked how board members felt about the proposed percent increase.

The three percent increase effective July 1 for non-union employees excluding the town manager was unanimously approved.

Later Town Clerk Doris Austin asked if the three percent for office staff included longevity.

Kenniston said he wasn’t sure.

“It is your discretion is the way the personnel policy is written,” Castonguay told the board. “With the union contract there is longevity built in.” She could not remember what the years were.

Castonguay confirmed longevity had not been budgeted for non-union employees.

Peary said it would be fair for non-union employees to get longevity.

It is not spelled out, Castonguay stated.

Kenniston asked if a decision could be made where it wasn’t included on the agenda. He suggested tabling it.

The cost of living increase was approved starting July 1, prolonging it is going to complicate payroll, Peary noted.

The difficulty in having collective bargaining agreements is not being able to comingle the two, Castonguay stated. “It has to be either personnel policy or union contract,” she said. “You can certainly say we want to give ten cents for three years of service, which I think covers anybody that is not part of any of the collective bargaining agreements.” She didn’t think any staff member had more than three years of service. It would align with the union contract, she added.

Kenniston moved ten cents for three years under longevity effective on the employee’s start date.

“I will save you the headache, keep your ten cents,” Austin stated.

With no second the motion dies, Kenniston said.

“I was getting ready to second it,” Peary stated. “Can we reintroduce the motion?”

Castonguay wasn’t sure, said she would have to check Robert’s Rules of Order. It could be added to the agenda for the next meeting depending on what she learned, she noted.

“Let’s do that then,” Kenniston said.

Peary said if it is brought up and approved, the longevity amount would be retroactive to July 1.

