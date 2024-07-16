The Sandy River Players summer theater group based in Farmington rehearse Tuesday for Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” From left on stage are Vivienne Parlin, Kate Danala, Margaret Bremner, Declan Ferriter, Sophia Spellman and Margaret McKay. Music director is Brendan Hickey, left foreground, and accompanist is Andrea Keirstead, right foreground. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Admission is $12 for students, $15 for adults. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Caitlin Zamboni, left, and Joni James, both of Wilton, paint shades of peachy orange on white material Tuesday at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington to create a giant peach for the Sandy River Players youth theater group. The nonprofit community theater organization in Farmington is presenting Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Admission is $12 for students, $15 for adults. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.