RUMFORD — Sew Exciting, located at 232 Waldo St., is an old fashioned quilt shop, specializing in all things quilt, beautiful fabrics and notions.

Owner Ann C. White started this business after retiring some three and a half years ago, and offering quilting classes for her friends.

Growing up, White said she and her three sisters were taught by their mother how to knit, crochet and sew. “As a young girl, I would sew clothes for my Barbie dolls.”

White is taking offering names for people interested in upcoming quilting classes, held for the novice or seasoned quilters.

The classes involve selecting a pattern and working on a project over eight weeks in two-hour sessions. Participants supply their own sewing machines and supplies. White offers instruction/suggestions to the class, usually up to 10 people. One male has also been a class member.

On the gift shop side, White features handcrafted items she has made, including the popular pillow snuggle bunnies. She also will take requests. An example was a drawing of a child’s hands, used to make a pair of mittens.

She also has a long arm machine for assembling three-layer quilts.

White is hopeful that she will continue working with students at Mountain Valley High School in a quilting course. However, the teacher for that course has now retired.

White also does some alterations. Sew Exciting is also a place to drop off sewing machines in need of repair.

Summer hours are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And visit her Sew Exciting Facebook page.

filed under: