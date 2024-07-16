LIVERMORE FALLS – Treat Memorial Library is experiencing a vibrant summer, with increased attendance and enthusiastic community engagement in its diverse programs.

“I’m very pleased with how this summer is shaping up,” said Alana Knapp, assistant director at Treat Memorial Library. “We have more folks signed up this year than in years past, which is exciting, and attendance has been good. Serving our community with new and different types of programs is very important to us. We’re interested in what resonates with our patrons and what they would like to see more of. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without their support.”

The library hosted “Snackable Science: Edible Terrariums” July 11, inviting participants to explore the layers of soil in a deliciously creative way. The program’s catchy tagline asked, “Have you ever wanted to eat dirt?”

Attendees,including both adults and children, designed and sampled edible terrariums made from vegan cookies, chocolate pudding cups, chocolate chips, graham crackers, chocolate-covered sunflower seeds, Oreos, crunchy cereal, and gummy worms. The layers represented bedrock, subsoil, topsoil, and organic matter, providing an educational and tasty experience for all.

The next event, “Trash 2 Treasure: Mystery Bag Challenge,” is scheduled for July 18 from 6-7 p.m. Participants will receive a bag of mystery craft elements and must create something innovative with them, competing for prizes. This program, part of the library’s Trash 2 Treasure series, is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library, [207] 897-3631.

