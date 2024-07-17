ANDOVER — Selectmen on Tuesday approved a special town meeting next month to vote on getting a bank loan to begin repairing “close to $3 million” in storm damage to roads and bridges while they wait for federal disaster money.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at in Town Hall.

Selectman Justin Thacker said it “might be another six to eight months” before Federal Emergency Management Agency funds are received to help pay for damage from a December 2023 storm and another earlier this year. Among the roads to be repaired are East B Hill, South Arm and Lohnes, and Cross Street.

Chairman Brian Mills said the work will cost “close to $3 million.”

He said if the town had $3 million the board could decide whether to spend the money, but a loan requires voter approval.

If residents don’t agree to a loan so work can begin this fall, “then we’ve just got to keep doing the patch work until FEMA pays us,” Thacker said.

In other business, Thacker said six residents have submitted responses to a survey on allowing ATV access on East B Hill Road and 28 residents submitted responses for Sawyer-Brook Road.

“I did have four ATVers at different times come by as I was cutting grass on Saturday to ask if we would address a survey for East Andover Road because activity has increased,” he said.

Resident Lora Owings read from a letter she and her husband, Scott Owings, signed and attached to their survey on ATV use for North Main Street, Sawyer Brook Road and Cross Street residents. The couple said they were “not ok” with opening the roads for ATV access unless certain conditions are in place, including large signs posted with allowed ATV speed, signs for quiet zones and enforcement of traffic laws.

In other matters, it was announced that nomination papers for a selectman are available at the Town Office and must be completed and returned by Aug. 6. The election is set for Sept. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall. Joe Luce resigned this spring, leaving a vacancy on the three-member board.

Also, the annual Andover Olde Home Days will be Aug. 2-4 with live music on the Town Common, a road race, parade and lawnmower races. Most events will be Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

