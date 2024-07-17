LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously approved a liquor license for Stevie J’s Burgers and Burritos at 24 Main St.

“Everything is in order,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said.

Derek Pomeroy and Destiny Cook officially took over the business from owners Steve and Rhonda Jones in September 2022 and operate under the business name DD Horizons LLC.

The facility features an order window on the Main Street side and food is picked up along the side of the building on Water Street.

A floor plan submitted with the application indicates alcohol will only be served from a window on the back side. Picnic tables are in that area, which is roped off from the roadway beside the building and the parking lot behind it, according to the plan.

“I am wondering about the roped off area,” Selectman Bruce Peary said. “Roping or cordoning off a thing is not always a really good deterrent to people wandering away with their adult beverages. Do you have a contingency about making sure that that doesn’t happen?”

“We are going to have signs, also have security cameras on the back side of the building facing towards the gazebo,” Pomeroy said. “I also thought that the police station would be a pretty good deterrent. If that seems to be an issue, I can put a fence up.”

“You face Main Street, your pickup window is on the side,” Peary noted. “From your vantage point you can’t see anything that is going on back there. How are you going to control that? Someone is going to want to take their adult beverage down along the river or whatever.”

Pomeroy said, “Obviously if there are any issues, we are going to make adjustments as they come.” The security cameras, police station and signs will be the start. A serving station in that area will have a person available to provide refills, he said.

Asked about hours for serving liquor, Pomeroy said it probably wouldn’t be open past 8:30 p.m. because he has a family and farm.

Peary asked if the canopy would be put back up.

“If I can get the poles in the ground, I would like to have it in the long run be a permanent structure so it has a hard roof,” Pomeroy said. “People don’t want to sit there and have rain falling into their beverages or their burgers.”

Pomeroy said there is a portable toilet near the gazebo.

Chairman William Kenniston noted requirements might be different for an outdoor operation.

Pomeroy said he hoped to have everything in place before the end of this season.

Previously Stevie J’s closed in the fall.

