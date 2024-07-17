Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

Harriet is a female three year old Retriever mix with medium energy. Miss Harriet has been with us here at the shelter longer than any other animal after being abandoned on our front step in 2022. She is an extremely sweet lady who came to us with a severe case of mange a lot of other skin conditions. With allergy testing, treatment, and lots of love, her skin has improved immensely.

Her nicknames are Corn Chip, and Harriet the Spy. She is fine with tolerant dogs, but can be a little get-in-your-face with other dogs. However, Miss Harriet does not like cats, and it is not recommended for her to go to a home with any.

She is severely allergic (literally off the charts) to many things, but most notably dust, all kinds of mites, ragweed, birch, hazelnut tree, and marsh elder. These allergies are extremely severe, and require lots of care, money, and veterinary maintenance. Because of this, Harriet would need to go to a vet-approved home. She does well with children and with people, she is extremely sweet and gentle and is guaranteed to make you smile!

Harriet likes snacks, showing off her tricks, and thievery. She dislikes being itchy, being told no, and being underappreciated

Aura is a one to three year old female black and white shorthair cat, with the nickname “She-hemoth.” Her energy level is medium and she likes some cats, but not all. It is not known how she reacts with dogs. She’s very friendly and flirty with people. Meet Aura! This playful little soul is ready to steal your heart! While she doesn’t particularly care for other cats, she is super loving and friendly with people. She loves to sleep on the floor, play with toys, and stare lovingly into your eyes. She likes to be really cute and pose for pictures! Come and meet this funny little lady and see if she hypnotizes you with her glowing green eyes!

