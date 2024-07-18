FARMINGTON — At their meeting July 9, selectmen approved the town’s participation in the Maine Farmland Trust RCDI Grant.

In May, Thacher Carter with Maine Farmland Trust attended a b0ard meeting to provide information and see if the board was interested in participating. A grant proposal is being put together through USDA Rural Community Development Initiative [RCDI] focused on municipal capacity building to support agriculture as a key component of local and regional economic development, Carter said then.

“We are looking to identify three or four towns in total, and we see a lot of benefit in collaborating with towns in a shared region to facilitate town-to-town learning opportunities,” Carter noted in May.

Erika Emery, co-owner of Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington and involved with Greater Franklin Food Group was at the May meeting. The Greater Franklin Food Council has 80 farms in its database, she stated. Two years ago, 35 farmers were interviewed, the council has a list of priorities that align closely with MFT, she noted. “The food council is excited about this,” she added.

Thacher told the board July 9 he has had success bringing Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments in as a partner along with GFFG and towns Livermore Falls, Starks and Wilton. The grant includes training for town officials to support policy approach, non-regulatory strategies, and comprehensive planning as it pertains to agriculture and farming, he noted.

“I am excited to have GFFG as a partner helping bridge the gap with the local farming community,” Thacher said. A listening session or two would be organized, he noted.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix asked if the project could help shape the town’s Comprehensive Plan when it is updated.

“Absolutely,” Thacher replied. It is one of the things you will be trained on, he noted.

Chair Joshua Bell asked if there was any relationship with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Thacher said he hadn’t interacted with them on this, could add them as a stakeholder.

Selectman Richard Morton said how pleased he was with the enthusiasm from those at Rustic Roots Farm. “It seems like a positive program to me,” he stated.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil said he had heard from one other farmer in town who also supports it.

