KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board had another update from Richard Hawkes of the Planning Board regarding the implementation of LD 2003. This state law, passed in 2022 mandates statewide legislation on various land use standards to address the housing shortage.

The update included the Planning Board’s progress in researching and discussing LD 2003 and contract zoning. The law requires municipalities to allow up to four residential units on lots zoned for housing, permits accessory dwelling units on any lot with a single-family home, and provides a density bonus for affordable housing projects.

“We are doing this for workforce affordable housing,” Hawkes said. He noted that the Planning Board determined a minimum of 1,200 square feet per unit for those developments. The board also discussed including the Rural 1 district and eliminating the Rural 2 district from the plans following public feedback.

A key issue discussed was short-term rentals. “Owner-occupied means the owner has to live in the primary dwelling or the ADU, either one,” Hawkes said.

Chairman Wade Browne questioned whether this would prevent ADUs from being used as vacation rentals like Vacation Rentals By Owner. Hawkes responded that it would not. Browne expressed concern that there were no regulations to prevent such usage unless an ordinance was passed.

The board discussed the typical employment duration of Sugarloaf workers, settling on a minimum stay of 60 days, though Selectman Christopher Rushton noted some workers are only there for 30 days.

The conversation also touched on subdivision rules and the implications for ADUs. Hawkes clarified that the town would still have to follow LD 2003 unless the board passes an ordinance.

Browne acknowledged the Planning Board’s extensive efforts, and the possibility was mentioned of the Maine Municipal Association [MMA] providing guidance on charging fees based on the size and complexity of ADU projects.

Hawked listed three major issues: affordable housing, density and ADU requirements. The board proposed a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet for one unit, with an additional 20,000 square feet required for each additional ADU. Hawkes emphasized that both the principal dwelling and ADU must remain in common ownership and that ADUs should not be rented out for short-term leases.

Setback requirements would still need to be met for any new units, with the code enforcement officer in charge of ADU permitting. Housing developments would come before the Planning Board for a site plan review.

The Planning Board has also examined fees for contract zoning ordinances and is proposing a fee schedule based on project parameters. Currently, the fees for contract zoning applications encompass a filing fee, the costs of publishing and mailing notices, and all expenses related to scheduling and conducting an election for necessary ordinance changes.

In other business, the board discussed the Comprehensive Plan update and the status of the Village Enhancement Committee [VEC]. The VEC has been put on hold while the Comprehensive Plan is updated. Town Manager Leana Targett stated they have five people interested in being on the Comprehensive Plan Committee, with a goal of 11 members. Browne said the goal was to have a good mix of everybody in town, not just the same people doing the same things. He said they still need to put questions on the town page to get a good idea of what everybody thinks the town should be. Browne noted not many people are joining committees.

Selectman Hunter Lander mentioned the need for a new plan due to the outdated nature of the old one, with Planning Board member Susan Davis agreeing the update is overdue. The meeting concluded with a call for another informational meeting before the public vote on the LD 2003 implementation plans in November.

