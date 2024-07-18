People return to the beach at Wilson Lake as soon as the clouds cleared July 9 at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

 

Sarah LeBlanc of Wilton shows off her recent catch after the rain stopped July 9 at Kineowatha Park on Wilson Lake in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, Kineowatha Park, Wilson Lake, Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles