WILTON — The annual Wilton Blueberry Festival, known for its vibrant events and community spirit, is set to take place from Aug. 2-3. This year’s theme, “Shipwreck Island,” promises to bring a wave of excitement to the festivities.

According to events coordinator Renee Woodard, the festival kicks off Friday, August 2, with free fire truck rides from 1 to 4 p.m., provided by the East Dixfield and Wilton fire departments, in downtown Wilton next to the Civil War monument.

The evening features a street dance with Tim Lambert and High Mileage from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Wilton, also near the monument, where there will be outdoor service at local restaurants and food trucks.

The annual road races also take place Friday, with the 1 mile Fun Run starting at 5:30 p.m. from Cushing School. The registration fee is $10 for mail-in/drop-off, $12.75 for online and $15 for day-of registration. The 5K and 10K runs both start at 6 p.m. from the Wilton Town Garage on Weld Road. The 5K registration fee is $15 for mail-in/drop-off, $17.75 for online and $20 for day-of registration, while the 10K registration fee is $20 for mail-in/drop-off, $22.75 for online and $25 for day-of registration. The first 120 paid registrants for all races receive a free T-shirt. Woodard emphasized that people can preregister for the races online or register on the day of the event.

More of Friday’s activities will take place at local churches and a book sale at the Wilton Free Public Library, providing more opportunities for community engagement and enjoyment.

A chicken barbecue will be held at 386 Main St. starting at 5 p.m. until sold out. Meals are $15 each, takeout only, and include half a chicken, coleslaw, roll, and blueberry cake.

The second day of the festival Aug. 3 begins with the Lion’s Club breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. in downtown Wilton by the Civil War monument on Main Street. The cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults, with pancakes, local syrup, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee.

The Blueberry Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m. at 128 Weld Road, proceeds toward Main Street, turns right onto Main Street, and continues to the Civil War monument downtown. The parade, themed “Shipwreck Island,” is judged on theme, originality, appearance, and performance, with first, second, and third place winners receiving cash prizes. The Shriners will participate in the parade with nine Kora Shriners Units.

The Wilton farmers market located at 453 Main St. runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church offers lobster roll bagged lunches from 11 a.m. until sold out. Orders can be placed by calling 207-645-2639, and lunches cost $20, including a lobster roll, brownie, chips, and a drink. The classic car show takes place from 12 to 2 p.m. 180 Main St. with free admission and trophies awarded.

Music performances at Monument Square [300 Main St.] feature Matt Gagnon from 12-2 p.m., Crooked Bill from 2:30-4:30 p.m., and Pete Finkle from 5-9 p.m.

Kineowatha Park hosts a variety of activities from 12-4 p.m., including a bounce house, face painting, petting zoo, obstacle course, joust, water slide, horse rides, and a K-9 demo.

Additionally, Saturday features a blueberry pie-eating contest at Kineowatha Park.

There will be a blueberry recipe contest. Contestants can bring their favorite blueberry recipes to be judged for a chance to win prizes, with entries to be submitted to the Lion’s Club blue tent near the Civil War monument by 6 p.m.

Crafters and vendors will be on Main Street throughout the day.

Autumn Addicts will perform at the Bass Park gazebo from 6-9 p.m., with food vendors available, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. over Wilson Lake.

Woodard highlighted the importance of the festival. “I think it is super important for our area because it allows us to showcase some of the best parts of our town, which are Kineowatha Park and our downtown area,” she said. “It allows our local businesses to have a very successful weekend of sales, bringing tons of people to town. We get people from out of state planning to come, asking questions. Last year, we had over 6,000 to 8,000 attendees. There was no parade in 2020, and in 2021 the town took it back over, and it has been growing ever since.”

For more information about the Wilton Blueberry Festival, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

