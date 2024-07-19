• Brandy L. Campbell, 44, of Phillips, warrant failure to appear, on Monday, July 15, in Farmington, $100 bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jennifer Archer, 47, of Coplin Plantation, warrant two counts of failure to appear, refuse to submit to arrest or detention — physical force, violation condition of release, on Thursday, July 18, in Coplin Plantation, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Peter G. Chagaruly, 72, of Rangeley Plantation, discharge of firearm or crossbow near dwelling, possession of firearms prohibited for certain people, on Friday, July 19, in Rangeley Plantation, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

