• Lacey Dougher, 36, of Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation of condition of release, Friday, July 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan Bachelder, 48, of Limerick, operating under the influence, Sunday, July 21, in Franklin County, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Logan Welch, 28, of Lewiston, warrant for probation revocation, Sunday, July 21, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

