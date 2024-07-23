FARMINGTON — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an Auburn man accused of assaulting his girlfriend Saturday at a campsite off Partridge Road in Phillips.

Sgt. Ryan Close, Sgt. Brandon Sholan and Deputy Jeff Brann responded Saturday to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 11:10 a.m. Jacob Pendexter, 44, of Auburn had fled the scene prior to their arrival, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Pendexter on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, violating conditions of release, obstructing the report of a crime and criminal restraint, Nichols said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Pendexter, is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-6140.

A conviction on the charges range from six months in jail up to 10 years in prison.

