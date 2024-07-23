LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen at their meeting Tuesday evening, July 16, unanimously approved a liquor license for Stevie J’s Burgers and Burritos at 24 Main Street.

“Everything is in order,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said.

Derek Pomeroy and Destiny Cook officially took over the business from owners Steve and Rhonda Jones in Sept. 2022, now operate under the business name DD Horizons LLC.

The facility features an order window on the Main Street side, food is picked up along the side of the building along Water Street. A floor plan submitted with the application indicates alcohol will only be served from a window on the back side. Picnic tables are located in that area, which is roped off from the road way beside the building and the parking lot behind it, according to the plan.

“I am wondering about the roped off area,” Selectman Bruce Peary said. “Roping or cordoning off a thing is not always a really good deterrent to people wandering away with their adult beverages. Do you have a contingency about making sure that that doesn’t happen?”

“We are going to have signs, also have security cameras on the back side of the building facing towards the gazebo,” Pomeroy replied. “I also thought that the police station would be a pretty good deterrent. If that seems to be an issue, I can put a fence up.”

“You face Main Street, your pickup window is on the side,” Peary noted. “From your vantage point you can’t see anything that is going on back there. How are you going to control that? Someone is going to want to take their adult beverage down along the river or whatever.”

Peary thinks the addition is a great idea. People will be people, he noted.

“Obviously if there are any issues we are going to make adjustments as they come,” Pomeroy said. The security cameras, police station and signs will be started with, he noted. A serving station in that area will have a person available to provide refills, he stated.

When asked about hours for serving liquor, Pomeroy said he has a family and farm too, probably wouldn’t be open past 8:30 p.m.

Peary asked if the canopy would be put back up.

“If I can get the poles in the ground, I would like to have it in the long run be a permanent structure so it has a hard roof,” Pomeroy replied.

“People don’t want to sit there and have rain falling into their beverages or their burgers,” Peary said.

When asked, Pomeroy said there is a portable toilet near the gazebo people can use.

Chair William Kenniston noted requirements might be different for an outdoor operation.

Pomeroy said he hoped to have everything in place before the end of this season. Previously Stevie J’s closed in the fall.

