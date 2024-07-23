WILTON — A New York woman was arrested Monday for allegedly trafficking in cocaine and reckless conduct charges after she initially stopped for police but then sped away nearly hitting a Franklin County lieutenant and his K-9 Rebel, police said.

The Wilton Police Department was assisting Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in a drug investigation Monday at a residence on Village View Street. Drug agents led the investigation regarding drug charges, while the Police Department handled other criminal offenses.

Tasia R. Jackson, 29, of New York City, New York, was arrested on a Drug Enforcement Agency charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, and Wilton police arrested her on charges of aggravated reckless conduct, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and driving to endanger.

During surveillance of the Village View Street residence, law enforcement observed suspicious activities involving vehicles leaving the premises, according to Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes.

Kyes conducted a vehicle stop on a Mercedes Benz driven by Jackson at the intersection of Maxwell Road and Main Street. She was asked to turn off the car and get out but instead took off. Two male passengers did get out of the vehicle to talk to police.

Approximately 10 to 15 minutes into the investigation during the motor vehicle stop, Jackson allegedly abruptly accelerated her vehicle at a high speed across U.S. Route 2 East and down Maxwell Road in Wilton toward Jay. At the time, a law enforcement officer and K-9 partner were near the front of the vehicle conducting a K-9 sniff of the vehicle, Kyes wrote in a news release.

Advertisement

The sudden acceleration of Jackson’s vehicle brought it dangerously close to hitting Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel, according to police. Jackson continued driving and was apprehended on Riley Road in Jay. Following her arrest, a search of the vehicle she was operating revealed a large number of drugs estimated to be over 300 grams of suspected cocaine hydrochloride powder and suspected cocaine base, known as crack cocaine, and a substantial amount of suspected drug proceeds, according to Kyes.

Besides the drugs, contraband that included suspected drug trafficking materials was also seized.

Jackson was taken into custody and Wilton officer Keith Masse, who assisted with the case, took her to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

She was being held without bail on Tuesday until she goes before a judge Wednesday at a Farmington court.

Wilton police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Police Department and the Maine Warden Service.

A conviction on the charges carries a penalty of up to six months in jail to a maximum 10 years in prison.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: